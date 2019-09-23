WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Former Monmouth University Men’s Basketball center Diago Quinn has inked a professional contract with Marin Ence Peixegalego to continue his career in Spain’s LEB Oro League. Quinn set Monmouth’s all-time games played record in his four seasons, and was an All-MAAC Third Team selection as a senior.

“Playing professional basketball has always been the goal,” said Quinn. “I’m just excited about having this opportunity.”

Quinn, an All-MAAC Third Team choice following his senior season, set Monmouth’s career games played with 136. He improved both his scoring and rebounding outputs in each season, eventually finishing his career by averaging 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per night. The New York City native netted 751 points and grabbed 517 rebounds while blocking 77 shots in his career, 30 of them coming in his final campaign. He shot 49.8% from the field while never missing a game in his four seasons, starting 50 of them. He won two MAAC Regular Season titles at MU and competed in two MAAC title games.

“We’re so happy for Diago and this opportunity he has in front of him,” said Monmouth Head Coach King Rice. “He improved tremendously through his four years here both as a young man and a basketball player. This is huge for him and his family. It’s really, really cool that he came here with this goal of being a professional basketball player and achieved it, and now he gets to see the world.

”Quinn’s season begins September 27 against Carramimbre CBC Valladolid. Also on Quinn’s squad are three local collegiate players, including Rutgers’ Shaquille Doorson, LIU Brooklyn’s Joel Hernandez, and Wagner’s Romone Saunders.