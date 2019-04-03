Quinerly Looking for New College Home
Villanova freshman guard and former Hudson Catholic star Jahvon Quinerly has announced his plans to transferQuinerly was NJHoops.com highest rated player in the Class of 2018 but never became an im...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news