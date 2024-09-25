Pringle makes college pick
6 foot 4 former Depaui/Covenant College Prep star Zahmir Pringle has made his college pick.After a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep, Pringle will stay in state and play at Midd...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news