Princeton lands junior forward
Princeton has gone west to land an early Class of 2023 commitment.6 foot 7 Derek Sangster from Archbishop Mitty HS in California has committed to the Pirates.Last season he led Mitty to a 23-6 reco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news