Princeton Lands Big
Princeton has landed an international front court commitment. 6 foot 8 Leyi Adebayo has committed to the Tigers.Adebayo also had offers from Hofstra, Portland, Cal Riverside, UMKC and Howard .He pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news