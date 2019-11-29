News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 10:53:25 -0600') }} basketball

Princeton Adds Point

Jay Gomes
Princeton has landed a point guard from 6 foot 4 Matt Allocco from Hilliard Bradley HS in Hilliard Ohio.Oho Hoops had him ranked as the 9th best senior in the state.Last season he averaged 16.3 ppg...

