Princeton adds guard
Princeton has landed a combo guard from the Perkiomen School in Pennsylvania.6 foot 3 Xaivian Lee will join the Tigers.Lee came to Perkiomen from the Crescent School in Toronto Canadahe attended th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news