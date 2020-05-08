Pretlow Finds New College Home
6 foot 1 former Mater Dei star Yasin Pretlow has found his new college home.Pretlow is transferring from D-2 Goldey Beacom and returning home to Union County College.This season he appeared in 7 ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news