Pressley Finds New Home
6 foot junior Saivon Pressley has found his new home. He has transferred from Wardlaw to Colonia.Last season he helped Wardlaw to an 18-7 mark.He averaged 22.1 ppg and 6.7 spg with 55 treys. He wen...
