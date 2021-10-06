Powell makes next college pick
6 foot 4 former Olympus prep postgraduate Yazid Powell has made his next college plans.Powell has committed to Northern Illinois. He spent the last two seasons playing junior-college basketball2019...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news