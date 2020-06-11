News More News
basketball

Powell Finds New College Home

Yazid Powell
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 4 former Olympus Prep postgrad Yazid Powell has found his next college home.Powell is transferring from Beaver Junior College to Harcum Junior College.This season he averaged 14.1 ppg, 3.5 r...

