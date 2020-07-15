 NJHoops - Poueriet Makes College Pick
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 10:33:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Poueriet Makes College Pick

Isaac Poueriet
Isaac Poueriet
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 recent Secaucus grad Isaac Poueriet has made his made his college plans.Poueriet has decided to stay in state and play at Centenary.This season he led Secaucus to a 19-7 record He averaged...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}