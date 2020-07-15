NJHoops - Poueriet Makes College Pick

Poueriet Makes College Pick
6 foot 3 recent Secaucus grad Isaac Poueriet has made his made his college plans.Poueriet has decided to stay in state and play at Centenary.This season he led Secaucus to a 19-7 record He averaged...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news