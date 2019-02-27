Podolski Makes Pick
6 foot 2 Sparta Sr. Alex Podolski has made his college pick.Podolski has decided to attend Penn State Abington.This season he has helped the Spartans to a 23-2 record and Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex To...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news