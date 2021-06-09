Pires makes plans
6 foot 4 Pennington wing Ethan Pires has confirmed his plans for next season. Pires will return to Pennington for a 5th season.He transferred to Pennington from Cape Henlopen North in Delaware befo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news