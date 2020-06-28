NJHoops - Pina Makes Plans

Pina Makes Plans
6 foot 2 Peddie senior Xavier Pina has made his plans for next season.Pina has decided to head south and do a postgraduate season at Feltrim Academy He was ranked among NJHoops.com top 50 seniorsTh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news