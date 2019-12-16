Pina Getting Interest
6 foot 3 Peddie Sr. Xavier Pina is generating college recruiting interest.Pina told NJHoops.com that he owns offers from Central Connecticut State and Mississippi State. He is also hearing from Geo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news