{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 06:49:00 -0600') }}

Pina Getting Interest

Xavier Pina
Xavier Pina
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 Peddie Sr. Xavier Pina is generating college recruiting interest.Pina told NJHoops.com that he owns offers from Central Connecticut State and Mississippi State. He is also hearing from Geo...

