Pierre Makes College Pick
6 foot Irvington senior Moses Pierre has made his college plans.Thomas has decided to stay close to home and attend Essex County CollegeThis season he led Irvington to a 28-3 and final NJ Hoops.com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news