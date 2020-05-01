Pierre Makes College Pick
6 foot 6 Patrick School National postgrad Bendji Pierre has made his college plans.Pierre has decided to attend Salt Lake Community College.This season he was selected NJHoops.com 1st Team All Stat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news