News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-22 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pierre Finds New School

Efpjk4ao6bnn1im6lsid
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 Bendji Pierre is returning to NJ. He will play for Olympus Preps high school team.Pierre left Kennedy Iselin High School after his sophomore season and transferred to Commonwealth Academy ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}