NJHoops - Pierre Finds New Home

Pierre Finds New Home
6 foot rising junior guard Jayden Pierre has found his next home.Pierre is transferring from from one Union County power to another, moving from Elizabeth to Roselle Catholic.This season he helped ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news