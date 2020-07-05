 NJHoops - Pierre Finds New Home
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-05 13:47:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pierre Finds New Home

Jayden Pierre
Jayden Pierre
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot rising junior guard Jayden Pierre has found his next home.Pierre is transferring from from one Union County power to another, moving from Elizabeth to Roselle Catholic.This season he helped ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}