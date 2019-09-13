Pierre Finds New Home
6 foot sophomore guard Jayden Pierre has found his new home.Pierre has transferred from the Patrick School to Elizabeth.Last season he played varsity for the powerhouse Celtics team. He averaged 3 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news