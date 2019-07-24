News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 12:31:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Pierre Changes Direction

Nqdjq9hdyexrqtrpq6w7
Bendji Pierre
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 Bendji Pierre has changed direction. We reported a month back that he is returning to NJ and going to play for Olympus Preps high school team. He is still returning to NJ but will be in no...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}