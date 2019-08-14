Pierce Finds Newest College Home
7 foot former Union Catholic star Jordan Pierce has found his new college home.Pierce is transferring from Odessa TX JC to Tennessee MartinLast season at Odessa he averaged 4.5 ppg, 3.9 ppg and 0.3...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news