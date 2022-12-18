Phil Urban - RIP
It is with a heavy heart that we report on the untimely passing of former Pennington star and current Post freshman Phil Urban.
Urban was found shot in the drivers seat of a car at a nature preserve in Mercer County.
Pennington School grad found shot to death - NJ101.5
He appeared in four games this season for Post averaging 1 rpg in 4 mpg. The last game he played in was on December 6.
Last year he was ranked among NJHoops.com top 35 postgrads/5th year seniors
As a senior he was ranked among NJHoops.com top 70 in his class.
As a sophomore and junior he attended Mater Dei and averaged 5 ppg and 7 ppg respectively.
He subsequently transferred to Pennington for his fourth and 5th his high school seasons.
