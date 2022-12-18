It is with a heavy heart that we report on the untimely passing of former Pennington star and current Post freshman Phil Urban.

Urban was found shot in the drivers seat of a car at a nature preserve in Mercer County.

Pennington School grad found shot to death - NJ101.5

He appeared in four games this season for Post averaging 1 rpg in 4 mpg. The last game he played in was on December 6.

Last year he was ranked among NJHoops.com top 35 postgrads/5th year seniors

As a senior he was ranked among NJHoops.com top 70 in his class.

As a sophomore and junior he attended Mater Dei and averaged 5 ppg and 7 ppg respectively.

He subsequently transferred to Pennington for his fourth and 5th his high school seasons.

Urban makes college pick - 3/25/22



