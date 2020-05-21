Petit-Clair Makes New College Pick
6 foot 3 Ocean CC soph and former Central Regional star Anthony Petit-Clair has made his new college plans.Petit-Clair has committed to stay in state and play at D-2 Bloomfield This season he was v...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news