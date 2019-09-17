Pernetti Makes Pick
6 foot 6 Ramapo Sr. Max Pernetti has made his college pick.Pernetti has decided to play at Gettysburg.Last season he helped Ramapo to a 26-4 record, Group 3 North championship and final NJHoops.com...
