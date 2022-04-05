Perkins makes college pick
6 foot 3 Camden senior Elijah Perkins has made his college pick.Perkins has committed to Austin Peay.This season he helped Camden to a 31-3 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of second in the sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news