Perez Has School
6 foot 4 recent Clifton grad Ed Perez has found his college home.Perez is a freshman at Hilbert College in Hamburg New York.This past season he averaged 12.5 ppg and 10.6 rpg with 11 double/doubles...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news