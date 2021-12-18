Perez finds new home
5 foot 10 junior guard Lorenzo Perez has found his new home. Perez has returned to Perth Amboy after spending last season at Morris CatholicLast season he helped Morris Catholic to a 10-4 record. H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news