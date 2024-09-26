Peguero makes college pick
6 foot 5 former Gill St. Bernards star Geancarlo Peguero has found his college home.Peguero is playing for Collin Junior College in TexasHe spent the 2021-22 Season at Gill St. Bernards where he a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news