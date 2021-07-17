Peeples makes college pick
6 foot 1 Quality Academy Prep postgrad Justin Peeples has made his college pick. Peeples has decided to stay in state and attend Morris County College. Peeples played his high school ball at Westam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news