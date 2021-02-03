Peci Finds Next College Home
6 foot 1 recent Essex CC grad Etnik Peci has found his next college home.Peci has transferred to Felician.Last season he helped Essex to a 20-7 record and Region 19 championship.He averaged 20. ppg...
