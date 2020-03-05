6 foot 5 North Bergen senior Francisco Paulino has made his college plans.

Paulino has decided to stay in state and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Montclair State

This season he has helped the Bruins to an 18-6 record while averaging 11 ppg. He had a high of 20 he reached in two games.

Paulino transferred from Pope John after his junior season.

Last year he averaged 8 ppg and was chosen Honorable Mention All NJAC American

As a sophomore he went for 4.7 ppg and was selected by the coaches Honorable Mention All NJAC American

He is ranked among NJHoops.com top 75 seniors.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 25 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches