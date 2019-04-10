Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Paulillo Makes Pick

Xadoujftqx3zrr3cq4fi
Joe Paulillo
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 Paramus Catholic Sr. Joe Paulillo has made his college plans.Paulillo has decided to attend D-2 Holy Family University where he plans to walk on to the team.As a senior he averaged 13 ppgH...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}