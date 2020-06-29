 NJHoops - Paulillo Finds New College Home
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 14:25:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Paulillo Finds New College Home

Joe Paulillo
Joe Paulillo
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 former Paramus Catholic star Joe Paulillo has found his new college home.After a season as a walk-on at D-2 Holy Family Paulillo is headed to Moravian.He averaged 1.7 ppg, 0.7 apg, in 6 ga...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}