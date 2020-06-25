NJHoops - Paul Finds New College Home

Paul Finds New College Home
5 foot 10 former Covenant College Prep & Timber Creek star Lance-Amir Paul has found his new college home.Paul is moving from Coastal Bend JC to Frank Phillips JC.This season he averaged 13.5 ppg, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news