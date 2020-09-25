Patterson Has College Home
6 foot 4 former Warren Tech star and recent Prestige Prep postgraduate Elijah Patterson has found his college home.Patterson is at Raritan Valley CC.As a senior at Warren Tech he averaged 8.6 ppg w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news