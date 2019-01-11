Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Patrick School National Adds Two

Qfxbaj5ushutbi8qugkk
Cartier Bowman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

The Patrick School National team has added two former NJ stars to their roster.6 foot 7 St. Bonaventure bound postgrad Justin Winston has come back to the Garden State from Putnam Science Academy i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}