Patrick School National Adds Big
The Patrick School National Team has added a big man from Senegal to their 2019-20 roster.6 foot 10 Sr. Oumar Diahame has transferred to the Celtics from Canarias Basketball Academy.Last season for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news