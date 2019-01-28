A press conference was held this morning at the Windsor Athletic Club in Princeton announcing a partnership with the Patrick School Basketball Academy and the Princeton Arts and Sports Academy (PASA).

The PASA is trying to create a version of IMG North with the Patrick School basketball program being the inaugural program expecting to start in the fall of 2019.

The school, for both boys and girls will include postgraduate teams and high school teams that will not be a part of the NJSIAA. The Patrick School in Hillside will remain and compete in the NJSIAA for state tournament titles.

In the Fall of 2010 is the anticipated grand opening of the PASA featuring a Sports Institute: (Basketball, Swimming, Soccer, Tennis), an Arts Institute (Painting, Music, Visual Arts) & a STEM Institute (Coding, AI, Robotics, Electronics), plus Business Development and more.



The founders of the PASA, Jack Lee and Martin Whitfield expressed that the PASA will be academically focused as a well as athletic based. The Princeton area already has some of the top public high schools in the state along with elite prep schools, like Lawrenceville, Hun and Peddie.

For now there are no dormitories on campus but there is plenty of land for them to be built. In addition the campus is very close train station and there are apartments across the street.



