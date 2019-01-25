Princeton - January 28th 2019: On Monday January 28th, PASA will present the first phase of an exciting new and incredible joint venture, which will change the landscape of basketball and sports, not only in the Princeton area, but the State of New Jersey.

PASA will officially announce the Grand Opening in September 2019 of the Patrick School Basketball Academy for boys and girls, grades 9 – 12 and post graduate, as it’s marquee flagship program under the Princeton Arts & Sports Academy umbrella.



Summer 2019 Kickoff Events: TPS, PASA & Nike to host an Elite H.S. Basketball Combine and an International Basketball Camp this summer.



Phase 1: (September 2019): The Official Grand Opening of The Patrick School Basketball Academy, a fully accredited Basketball Academy for Boys & Girls Grades 9 - 12 and Post Graduate.



Phase 2: (September 2020): The Official Grand Opening of the multi-discipline Princeton Arts & Sports Academy featuring Swimming, Soccer, Tennis, Art, STEM, Music, Business Development and more.



The Princeton Arts & Sports Academy (PASA Website Active Jan. 28th– www.pasacademy.org): The Princeton Arts & Sports Academy (PASA), (housed at the renowned Windsor Athletic Club facility – WAC: www.usawac.com) is scheduled to fully open in September 2020, offering a rigorous, cutting-edge curriculum and education with unique specified disciplines. PASA’s highlighted disciplines in the areas of Sports, The Arts & STEM, will allow students to discover and explore their personal talents and passions as they strive for competitive and creative excellence. PASA will pursue it’s mission to become a World-Class and creative benchmark educational institution. The 1st Flagship Program under the Princeton Arts & Sports umbrella will be the Patrick School Basketball Academy in September 2019.



The Patrick School (TPS): The Patrick School (Sponsored by Nike), is one of the most storied high school basketball programs ever in the State of New Jersey. The Patrick School has produced numerous college, professional and NBA players, such as Kyrie Irving, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, DeAndre Bembry, Al Harrington, Samuel Dalembert and many others. For over 25 years, the team and program has captured multiple NJ sectional and state titles, as well as Five NJ Tournament of Champions titles. TPS has gained recognition from multiple national media outlets and have been a staple in many national rankings.

