Patrick School Adds Guard
The Patrick School has added a quality young guard to their roster.6 foot 2 freshman Brandon Lee has joined the Celtics.Lee is the son of former Marquette star Butch Lee and brother of St. Peter's ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news