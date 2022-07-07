Patrick School adds big man
The Patrick School has added a big man from Ohio to their 2022-23 roster.6 foot 9 rising junior Brandon Glass has transferred to the NJ school from Hughes STEM High School in Ohio.Glass owns recent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news