Patrick School Adds Big
The Patrick School has added another quality big man to their roster for the upcoming season.6 foot 11 Boqiao Jiao from China will join the Celtics.He has extensive international playing experience...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news