Parsons Makes Pick
6 foot Patrick School senior Kirk Parsons has made his college plans.Parsons has decided to attend D-2 Pace UniversityParsons was a four year varsity player who spend his first three seasons at Wes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news