Parsons Finds New Home
6 foot rising senior Kirk Parsons has found his new home.Parsons has transferred from West Side to the Patrick School.Last season he led the Roughriders to a 22-10 record and final NJHoops.com rank...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news