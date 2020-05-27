News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 09:32:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Parland Makes Pick

Tahaj Parland
Tahaj Parland
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 10 Mater Dei senior Tahaj Parland has made his college plans.Parland has decided to attend ScrantonThis season he helped Mater Dei to a 17-11 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 58th in ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}