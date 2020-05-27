Parland Makes Pick
5 foot 10 Mater Dei senior Tahaj Parland has made his college plans.Parland has decided to attend ScrantonThis season he helped Mater Dei to a 17-11 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 58th in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news