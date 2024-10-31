Advertisement

in other news

Pang has college home

Pang has college home

6 foot 10 former St. Benedict's star Qin Pang has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 1

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 1

Starrell Hearns was one of the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the CACC Part 1

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Patetta makes college pick

Patetta makes college pick

6 foot 5 Watchung Hills senior Zack Patetta has made his college pick.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 California

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 California

Former Mater Dei star Adam Afifi was a NJ Hooper playing D-2 2023-24 in the California Conference

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Preview 2024-25 St. Peter's

NJHoops.com D-1 College Preview 2024-25 St. Peter's

Marcus Randolph is the top returnee for St. Peter's

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Pang has college home

Pang has college home

6 foot 10 former St. Benedict's star Qin Pang has found his college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 1

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 CACC Part 1

Starrell Hearns was one of the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the CACC Part 1

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Patetta makes college pick

Patetta makes college pick

6 foot 5 Watchung Hills senior Zack Patetta has made his college pick.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
Pang has college home
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status