News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 17:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Palmer Makes College Plans

Anthony Palmer
Anthony Palmer
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot recent Hasbrouk Heights grad Anthony Palmer has made his college plans.Palmer is attending Morris County College.As a senior he averaged 22.9 ppg. He was named NorthJersey.com All North Jers...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}