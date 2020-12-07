Palek Makes College Pick
6 foot 7 St. Augustine's senior Keith Palek has made his college pick.Palek has decided to attend D-2 the University of Sciences.Last season he helped the Hermits to a 24-5 record and final NJHoops...
